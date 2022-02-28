PORTLAND — There are 40 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll 6,662, Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
OHA reported 1,694 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing the state total to 693,929. The 40 new deaths and 1,694 new confirmed and presumed cases include data recorded from counties for the three-day period between Feb. 25 through Feb. 27.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 479, which is no change from day prior. There are 84 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four fewer than Sunday.
There are 110 available adult ICU beds out of 668 total (16% availability) and 383 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,258 (9% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 1,989 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 27. Of that total, 90 were initial doses, 150 were second doses and 296 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 1,439 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry Feb. 27.
The seven-day running average is now 3,938 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,144,993 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 234,080 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,710,855 doses of Moderna and 268,554 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, 3,158,293 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,864,167 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
Oregon reports 919 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 25, 460 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 26, and 315 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 27.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (49), Clackamas (154), Clatsop (8), Columbia (33), Coos (18), Crook (10), Curry (11), Deschutes (91), Douglas (48), Gilliam (2), Grant (3), Harney (4), Hood River (3), Jackson (84), Josephine (58), Klamath (40), Lake (4), Lane (139), Lincoln (27), Linn (82), Malheur (8), Marion (119), Morrow (1), Multnomah (337), Polk (42), Tillamook (10), Umatilla (14), Union (3), Wallowa (4), Wasco (6), Washington (234) and Yamhill (43).
Oregon’s 6,583rd COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Jan. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,584th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Jan. 20 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,585th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 20 at Legacy Mt. Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,586th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 27, 2021 and died Jan. 23 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,587th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,588th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,589th COVID-19-related death is a 95-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 22 and died Jan. 26 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,590th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 14 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,591st COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 14 and died Jan. 20 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,592nd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec.13, 2021 and died Jan. 31 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,593rd COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Nov. 30, 2021 and died Jan. 10 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,594th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Morrow County who tested positive Dec. 14, 2021 and died Jan. 7 at Good Shepherd Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,595th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Jan. 1 and died Jan. 16 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,596th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 1 and died Jan. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,597th COVID-19-related death is a 36-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Jan. 11 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,598th COVID-19-related death is a 96-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Oct. 8, 2021 and died Jan. 11 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,599th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,600th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 30, 2021 and died Jan. 11 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,601st COVID-19-related death is a 58-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Jan. 16 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,602nd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 22 and died Feb. 24 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,603rd COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Sherman County who tested positive Feb. 15 and died Jan. 21 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,604th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 2 and died Feb. 24 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,605th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 18 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,606th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 30 and died Feb. 22 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,607th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 16 and died Feb. 24 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,608th COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 14 and died Feb. 24 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,609th COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 5 and died Feb. 24 at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,610th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 31 and died Feb. 25 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,611th COVID-19-related death is a 59-year-old man from Klamath County who died Jan. 23 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,612th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Feb. 24 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,613th COVID-19-related death is a 32-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 22 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,614th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Feb. 6 and died Feb. 24 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,615th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 27 and died Feb. 5 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,616th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 31 and died Feb. 24 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,617th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Jan. 29 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,618th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 28 and died Feb. 9 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,619th COVID-19-related death is a 95-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 22 and died Feb. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,620th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 9 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,621st COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Feb. 5 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,622nd COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Feb. 11 and died Feb. 24 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.