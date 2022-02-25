PORTLAND — There are four new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,582, Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.
OHA reported 981 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 692,261.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 527, which is one fewer than day prior. There are 98 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is seven fewer than yesterday.
There are 94 available adult ICU beds out of 674 total (14% availability) and 332 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,293 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 5,039 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 24.
The seven-day running average is now 4,410 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,138,886 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 232,743 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,708,119 doses of Moderna and 268,340 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Friday, 3,156,290 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,861,687 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (22), Clackamas (60), Clatsop (5), Columbia (14), Coos (27), Crook (5), Curry (22), Deschutes (54), Douglas (33), Grant (9), Harney (1), Hood River (4), Jackson (67), Jefferson (12), Josephine (28), Klamath (9), Lake (5), Lane (94), Lincoln (17), Linn (46), Malheur (8), Marion (88), Morrow (2), Multnomah (152), Polk (20), Sherman (1), Tillamook (4), Umatilla (13), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (122) and Yamhill (25).
Oregon’s 6,579th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Feb. 7 and died Feb. 21 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,580th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old woman from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 15 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,581st COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died Feb. 13 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,582nd COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive Feb. 21 and died Feb. 23 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.