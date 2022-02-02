OHA’s COVID-19 Weekly Report released Wednesday showed a marked decline in weekly cases, but higher hospitalizations and deaths.
OHA reported 43,606 new cases of COVID-19 during the week of Monday, Jan. 24 through Sunday, Jan. 30 — a 22% decline from last week, and the lowest weekly total in four weeks.
There were 739 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations, a 13.9% increase over the previous week. COVID-19-related deaths more than doubled to 147 for the week.
Reported COVID-19 test results dropped by 14%. Test positivity declined slightly from 24.5% to 22.6%. There were 249,556 tests administered.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,104, which is nine fewer than day prior. There are 193 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 15 more than Tuesday.
There are 50 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (8% availability) and 257 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,151 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 10,436 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 1.
The seven-day running average is now 9,355 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,057,860 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 212,622 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,663,603 doses of Moderna and 265,393 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Wednesday, 3,130,307 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,829,796 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (30), Benton (197), Clackamas (332), Clatsop (37), Columbia (52), Coos (93), Crook (64), Curry (19), Deschutes (305), Douglas (143), Gilliam (4), Grant (6), Harney (22), Hood River (24), Jackson (389), Jefferson (29), Josephine (125), Klamath (83), Lake (16), Lane (449), Lincoln (98), Linn (289), Malheur (15), Marion (561), Morrow (11), Multnomah (628), Polk (144), Sherman (2), Tillamook (28), Umatilla (114), Union (43), Wallowa (12), Wasco (30), Washington (511), Yamhill (238).