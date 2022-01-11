There are 35 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,814, the Oregon Health Authority reported Tuesday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 8,040 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 486,202.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 727, which is 35 more than day prior. There are 138 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is no change from Monday.
There are 44 available adult ICU beds out of 663 total (7% availability) and 292 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,094 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 19,947 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 10.
The seven-day running average is now 13,555 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,892,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 183,707 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,564,949 doses of Moderna and 259,593 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,077,304 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,791,575 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The 8,040 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (158), Clackamas (820), Clatsop (41), Columbia (43), Coos (93), Crook (54), Curry (64), Deschutes (919), Douglas (83), Grant (31), Harney (1), Hood River (44), Jackson (387), Jefferson (23), Josephine (78), Klamath (207), Lake (3), Lane (550), Lincoln (50), Linn (164), Malheur (78), Marion (611), Morrow (32), Multnomah (1,345), Polk (145), Sherman (3), Tillamook (25), Umatilla (314), Union (13), Wallowa (19), Wasco (63), Washington (1,109), Wheeler (7) and Yamhill (441).
Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,764th COVID-19-related death. The 81-year-old man is from Clackamas County.