There are 35 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,519, Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
OHA reported 1,160 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday, bringing the state total to 690,481.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 579, which is 18 fewer than day prior. There are 110 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is one more than day prior.
There are 93 available adult ICU beds out of 672 total (14% availability) and 304 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,352 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 5,564 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 22.
The seven-day running average is now 4,514 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,133,365 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 231,403 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,704,980 doses of Moderna and 268,108 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Wednesday, 3,154,372 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,859,242 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (19), Clackamas (78), Clatsop (6), Columbia (23), Coos (17), Crook (13), Curry (24), Deschutes (69), Douglas (42), Gilliam (1), Harney (3), Hood River (5), Jackson (118), Jefferson (24), Josephine (13), Klamath (11), Lake (3), Lane (87), Lincoln (14), Linn (38), Malheur (17), Marion (107), Morrow (4), Multnomah (166), Polk (27), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (22), Union (19), Wallowa (2), Wasco (26), Washington (120) and Yamhill (28).
Oregon’s 4,448th and 5,384th COVID-19-related deaths, reported on Nov. 3, 2021, and Dec. 13, 2021, respectively, were identified to be the same person. Because of this update, OHA is renumbering its report to start with 6,485.