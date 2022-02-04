PORTLAND — There are 33 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,214, Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.
OHA reported 4,872 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 654,343.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,092, which is five more than day prior. There are 172 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 11 fewer than yesterday.
There are 51 available adult ICU beds out of 634 total (8% availability) and 247 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,124 (6% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 10,526 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 3.
The seven-day running average is now 9,139 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,068,650 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 214,828 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,669,912 doses of Moderna and 265,806 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Friday, 3,133,869 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,833,424 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (23), Benton (98), Clackamas (377), Clatsop (25), Columbia (46), Coos (84), Crook (48), Curry (24), Deschutes (258), Douglas (79), Grant (15), Harney (24), Hood River (28), Jackson (240), Jefferson (40), Josephine (129), Klamath (133), Lake (5), Lane (517), Lincoln (120), Linn (262), Malheur (46), Marion (563), Morrow (8), Multnomah (524), Polk (169), Sherman (1), Tillamook (40), Umatilla (107), Union (43), Wallowa (5), Wasco (31), Washington (641) and Yamhill (119).
Oregon’s 6,182nd COVID-19-related death is a 30-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 3 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,183rd COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Dec. 28, 2021, and died Jan. 6 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,184th COVID-19-related death is a 25-year-old man from Multnomah County who died July 23, 2021, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,185th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 27, 2021, and died Jan. 3 at Samaritan Memorial Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,186th COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021, and died Jan. 3 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,187th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died Jan. 8 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,188th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Multnomah County who became symptomatic on Dec. 10, 2021, and died Dec. 12, 2021, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,189th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive Dec. 5, 2021, and died Jan. 7 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,190th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 23, 2021, and died Dec. 26, 2021, at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,191st COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Sept. 9, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,192nd COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive Dec. 8, 2021, and died Dec. 29, 2021, at Curry General Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,193rd COVID-19-related death is a 102-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 27, 2021, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,194th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 18, 2021, and died Dec. 23, 2021, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,195th COVID-19-related death is a 98-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 18, 2021, and died Jan. 12 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,196th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 21, 2021, and died Jan. 5 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,197th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Josephine County who became symptomatic on Dec. 7, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,198th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 2 and died Jan. 6 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,199th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 1 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,200th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 30 and died Feb. 1 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,201st COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Jan. 30 and died Feb. 2. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,202nd COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Jan. 30 and died Feb. 2 at Grande Ronde Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,203rd COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Feb. 2 at Grande Ronde Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,204th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 27 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,205th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 27 and died Jan. 28 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,206th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Jan. 31 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,207th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Feb. 1 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,208th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 28 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,209th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 27 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,210th COVID-19-related death is a 37-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Feb. 2 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,211th COVID-19-related death is a 73-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 28, 2021, and died Jan. 1 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,212th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Aug. 31, 2021, and died Sept. 5, 2021, at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,213th COVID-19-related death is a 47-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 3 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,214th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Jan. 28 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.