There are 31 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,845, Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
OHA also reported 8,760 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state total to 494,945.
Consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues
With a record number of cases recorded and the spread of the Omicron variant statewide, Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and emergency rooms. If you are looking for non-emergency COVID-19 treatment, please call your doctor or an urgent care clinic.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 756, which is 29 more than day prior. There are 146 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is eight more than day prior.
There are 34 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (5% availability) and 262 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,135 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 20,149 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 11.
The seven-day running average is now 15,532 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,892,158 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 183,707 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,564,949 doses of Moderna and 259,593 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Wednesday, 3,080,739 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,793,941 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (30), Benton (321), Clackamas (820), Clatsop (45), Columbia (50), Coos (244), Crook (53), Curry (31), Deschutes (737), Douglas (155), Gilliam (6), Harney (2), Hood River (39), Jackson (375), Jefferson (110), Josephine (158), Klamath (70), Lake (3), Lane (678), Lincoln (209), Linn (313), Malheur (45), Marion (801), Morrow (21), Multnomah (1,454), Polk (213), Sherman (7), Tillamook (33), Umatilla (325), Union (38), Wallowa (13), Wasco (37), Washington (1,158), Wheeler (12) and Yamhill (154).
Note: Additional information about cases and deaths to follow in an updated release.