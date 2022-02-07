PORTLAND — There are 30 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,244, Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
Oregon Health Authority also reported 7,928 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing the state total to 662,250.
The 30 new deaths and 7,928 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Feb. 4 and Feb. 6.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,072, which is one fewer than day prior. There are 197 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 15 more than Sunday.
There are 66 available adult ICU beds out of 618 total (11% availability) and 339 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,113 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 2,909 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 6.
The seven-day running average is now 7,890 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,079,976 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 217,352 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,675,773 doses of Moderna and 266,211 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, 3,137,369 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,837,315 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (22), Benton (242), Clackamas (652), Clatsop (63), Columbia (104), Coos (110), Crook (89), Curry (42), Deschutes (561), Douglas (178), Gilliam (1), Harney (7), Hood River (22), Jackson (416), Jefferson (97), Josephine (133), Klamath (178), Lake (2), Lane (776), Lincoln (110), Linn (384), Malheur (43), Marion (774), Morrow (13), Multnomah (1216), Polk (213), Sherman (1), Tillamook (34), Umatilla (98), Union (22), Wallowa (12), Wasco (35), Washington (1088) and Yamhill (190).
Oregon reports 4,053 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 4, 2,047 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 5 and 1,828 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 6.