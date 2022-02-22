PORTLAND — There are 29 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,485, Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
OHA also reported 3,400 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 689,325. The 3,400 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 include those from Feb. 18, Feb. 19, Feb. 20 and Feb. 21.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 597, which is 40 fewer than day prior. There are 109 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is six fewer than day prior.
There are 84 available adult ICU beds out of 673 total (12% availability) and 341 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,306 (8% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 4,335 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 21.
The seven-day running average is now 4,628 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,130,377 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 230,622 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,703,421 doses of Moderna and 267,998 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Wednesday, 3,153,345 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,857,866 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (15), Benton (89), Clackamas (287), Clatsop (27), Columbia (44), Coos (64), Crook (23), Curry (22), Deschutes (202), Douglas (110), Harney (11), Hood River (21), Jackson (283), Jefferson (7), Josephine (99), Klamath (58), Lake (10), Lane (360), Lincoln (37), Linn (177), Malheur (8), Marion (218), Morrow (3), Multnomah (513), Polk (73), Sherman (1), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (54), Union (12), Wallowa (8), Wasco (17), Washington (420) and Yamhill (111).
Oregon reports 1,379 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb.18.
Oregon reports 794 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 19.
Oregon reports 494 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 20.
Oregon reports 733 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Feb. 21.