PORTLAND — There are 28 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,444, Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
OHA also reported 1,844 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the state total to 684,441.
OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released Thursday, reported 18,041 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Feb. 6 to Feb. 12.
Of those cases, 7,834, or 48.4%, were unvaccinated people and 8,732, or 48.4%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 3,330, or 38.1%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, there have been 164,511 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. The report shows that the rate of COVID-19 in unvaccinated people is twice the rate as in vaccinated people and three times higher than in people who are fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized and 0.5% have died. The average age of vaccinated people who died is 80.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 788, which is 12 more than day prior. There are 147 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than day prior.
There are 78 available adult ICU beds out of 679 total (11% availability) and 302 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,274 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 7,428 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 16.
The seven-day running average is now 5,722 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,116,430 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 227,032 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,696,570 doses of Moderna and 267,494 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Thursday, 3,148,413 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,852,047 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (24), Clackamas (131), Clatsop (11), Columbia (18), Coos (18), Crook (21), Curry (13), Deschutes (108), Douglas (48), Gilliam (3), Grant (10), Harney (3), Hood River (11), Jackson (114), Jefferson (33), Josephine (79), Klamath (35), Lake (2), Lane (194), Lincoln (33), Linn (72), Malheur (19), Marion (156), Morrow (4), Multnomah (300), Polk (34), Sherman (2), Tillamook (12), Umatilla (28), Union (12), Wallowa (13), Wasco (20), Washington (216) and Yamhill (44).