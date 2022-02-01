There are 24 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,124, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
OHA also reported 5,179 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 638,823.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,113, which is 14 more than day prior. There are 178 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is nine fewer than Monday.
There are 58 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (9% availability) and 272 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,192 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 9,071 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 31.
The seven-day running average is now 9,537 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,052,368 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 211,390 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,660,333 doses of Moderna and 265,191 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 3,128,387 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,827,970 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (169), Clackamas (375), Clatsop (30), Columbia (72), Coos (95), Crook (66), Curry (27), Deschutes (304), Douglas (201), Gilliam (8), Grant (10), Harney (2), Hood River (36), Jackson (277), Jefferson (20), Josephine (100), Klamath (78), Lake (19), Lane (479), Lincoln (76), Linn (255), Malheur (115), Marion (544), Morrow (26), Multnomah (674), Polk (140), Sherman (1), Tillamook (48), Umatilla (119), Union (15), Wallowa (26), Wasco (79), Washington (467) and Yamhill (214).