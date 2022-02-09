PORTLAND — There are 22 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,344, Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
OHA also reported 3,176 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the state total to 671,923.
Pediatric cases update
COVID-19 cases continue to be high among children ages 0 to 17 with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to the latest weekly dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,007, which is 35 fewer than day prior. There are 172 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than day prior.
There are 54 available adult ICU beds out of 688 total (8% availability) and 246 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,262 (6% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 8,683 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 9.
The seven-day running average is now 7,159 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,092,819 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 221,088 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,684,760 doses of Moderna and 266,627 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Thursday, 3,140,258 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,842,526 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. As of today, 75% of all Oregonian adults have completed their vaccination series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (16), Benton (92), Clackamas (213), Clatsop (27), Columbia (61), Coos (42), Crook (37), Curry (28), Deschutes (173), Douglas (106), Harney (6), Hood River (10), Jackson (205), Jefferson (33), Josephine (97), Klamath (49), Lake (4), Lane (270), Lincoln (44), Linn (193), Malheur (18), Marion (299), Morrow (4), Multnomah (432), Polk (82), Tillamook (21), Umatilla (63), Union (20), Wallowa (6), Wasco (29), Washington (419) and Yamhill (77)
Oregon’s 6,323rd COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 22, 2021, and died Dec. 28, 2021, at Providence Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,324th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 14, 2021, and died Dec. 23, 2021, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,325th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Nov. 25, 2021, and died Dec. 22, 2021, at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,326th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Nov. 14, 2021, and died Feb. 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,327th COVID-19-related death is a 46-year-old man from Marion County who died Jan. 1 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,328th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who died Jan. 2 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,329th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old man from Multnomah County who died Jan. 3 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,330th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 4 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,331st COVID-19-related death is a 47-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 31, 2021, and died Jan. 5 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,332nd COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 1 and died Jan. 6 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,333rd COVID-19-related death is a 54-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Dec. 13, 2021, and died Jan. 6 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,334th COVID-19-related death is a 33-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Jan. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,335th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 1, 2021, and died Jan. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,336th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Jan. 17 at Providence Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,337th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 30 and died Feb. 8 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,338th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old man from Polk County who died Dec. 7, 2021, at Salem Hospital. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,339th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old man from Lincoln County who tested positive Dec. 9, 2021, and died Dec. 9, 2021, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,340th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 6 at St. Charles Madras Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,341st COVID-19-related death is a 40-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 4 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,342nd COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 5 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,343rd COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Feb. 4 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,344th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Feb. 7 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.