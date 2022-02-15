PORTLAND — There are 20 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,393, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
OHA also reported 1,613 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 680,852.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 805, which is 60 fewer than Monday. There are 147 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is five fewer than day prior.
There are 55 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (8% availability) and 257 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,254 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 5,542 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 14.
The seven-day running average is now 5,834 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,109,119 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 225,242 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,692,656 doses of Moderna and 267,211 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 3,145,858 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,849,040 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (2), Benton (22), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (15), Columbia (8), Coos (36), Crook (18), Curry (12), Deschutes (95), Douglas (85), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (8), Jackson (146), Jefferson (16), Josephine (54), Klamath (26), Lake (20), Lane (166), Lincoln (22), Linn (45), Malheur (23), Marion (148), Morrow (2), Multnomah (189), Polk (60), Sherman (1), Tillamook (9), Umatilla (50), Union (11), Wallowa (2), Wasco (17), Washington (140), Wheeler (6) and Yamhill (52).
Oregon’s 6,374th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Sept. 18, 2021, and died Sept. 16, 2021, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,375th COVID-19-related death is a 58-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 2, 2021, and died Oct. 1, 2021, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,376th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Nov. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 9, 2021, at Santiam Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,377th COVID-19-related death is a 41-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 7, 2021, and died Dec. 7, 2021, at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,378th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive Dec. 30, 2021 and died Jan. 6 at St. Charles Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,379th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Feb. 9 and died Feb. 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,380th COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 29 and died Feb. 12 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,381st COVID-19-related death is a 48-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 28 and died Feb. 10 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,382nd COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 10 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,383rd COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Feb. 11 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,384th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Feb. 9 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,385th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 6, 2021, and died Dec. 16, 2021, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,386th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Nov. 29, 2021, and died Dec. 15, 2021, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,387th COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Feb. 6 and died Feb. 11 at Providence St. Mary Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,388th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 31 and died Feb. 13 at Asante Three River Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,389th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 9 at St. Charles Bend. He had underlying conditions
Oregon’s 6,390th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Feb. 12 at St. Charles Bend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,391st COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Feb. 3 and died Feb.13 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,392nd COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 12 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,393rd COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive Jan. 22 and died Feb. 13 at Bay Area Hospital. He had underlying conditions.