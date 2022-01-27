PORTLAND — There are 19 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,067, Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
OHA also reported 7,871 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the state total to 613,221.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,130, which is 69 more than day prior. There are 169 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 14 more than Wednesday.
There are 59 available adult ICU beds out of 655 total (9% availability) and 266 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,188 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 13,523 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 26.
The seven-day running average is now 10,859 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,026,046 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 206,062 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,645,448 doses of Moderna and 264,277 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Thursday, 3,120,082 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,820,422 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (34), Benton (59), Clackamas (522), Clatsop (71), Columbia (76), Coos (151), Crook (106), Curry (47), Deschutes (454), Douglas (216), Grant (2), Harney (31), Hood River (35), Jackson (395), Jefferson (88), Josephine (144), Klamath (140), Lake (4), Lane (869), Lincoln (96), Linn (350), Malheur (96), Marion (989), Morrow (34), Multnomah (1,101), Polk (174), Sherman (5), Tillamook (35), Umatilla (179), Union (85), Wallowa (25), Wasco (44), Washington (936) and Yamhill (278).
Oregon’s 6,049th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old woman from Wallowa County who tested positive Aug. 4, 2021, and died Dec. 15, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,050th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Jan. 20 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,051st COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Oct. 5, 2021, and died Nov. 22, 2021 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,052nd COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive May 20, 2021, and died Dec. 6, 2021, at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,053rd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Oct. 29, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,054th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Dec. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,055th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Benton County who tested positive Dec. 1, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at Samaritan Albany Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,056th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 3, 2021, and died Dec. 17, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,057th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Oct. 21, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,058th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,059th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 15, 2021, and died Dec. 18, 2021, at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,060th COVID-19-related death is a 57-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 10 and died Jan. 26 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,061st COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 25 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,062nd COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 26 at Ashland Community Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,063rd COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Jan. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,064th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive Jan. 15 and died Jan. 18 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,065th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old woman from Yamhill County who died Dec. 13, 2021, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,066th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Jan. 26 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,067th COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 16 and died Jan. 26 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.