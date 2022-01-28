PORTLAND — There are 19 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,086 the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported on Friday.
OHA also reported 7,222 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday bringing the state total to 620,652.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,125, which is five less than day prior. There are 176 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is seven more than day prior.
There are 51 available adult ICU beds out of 651 total (8% availability) and 240 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,185 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 12,052 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 27.
The seven-day running average is now 10,802 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,032,355 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 207,234 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,649,505 doses of Moderna and 264,549 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,122,175 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,822,255 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (32), Benton (172), Clackamas (584), Clatsop (50), Columbia (110), Coos (115), Crook (62), Curry (39), Deschutes (401), Douglas (191), Gilliam (3), Grant (15), Harney (27), Hood River (37), Jackson (359), Jefferson (35), Josephine (128), Klamath (191), Lake (6), Lane (734), Lincoln (88), Linn (331), Malheur (92), Marion (809), Morrow (15), Multnomah (927), Polk (164), Sherman (1), Tillamook (28), Umatilla (162), Union (76), Wallowa (8), Wasco (85), Washington (938), Yamhill (207).