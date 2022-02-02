PORTLAND — There are 18 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,181, Oregon Health Authority reported on Thursday.
OHA also reported 5,417 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday, bringing the state total to 649,389.
OHA releases new COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough report
OHA’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, reported 44,421 cases of COVID-19 during the week of Jan. 23 to Jan. 29.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,087, which is 17 fewer than Wednesday. There are 183 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 10 fewer than day prior.
There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 632 total (9% availability) and 250 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,141 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Thursday, OHA reported that 9,587 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 2.
The seven-day running average is now 9,396 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,062,984 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 213,676 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,666,551 doses of Moderna and 265,589 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Thursday, 3,131,996 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,831,492 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (24), Benton (132), Clackamas (325), Clatsop (53), Columbia (77), Coos (101), Crook (52), Curry (37), Deschutes (289), Douglas (145), Gilliam (1), Grant (6), Harney (8), Hood River (25), Jackson (298), Jefferson (108), Josephine (117), Klamath (119), Lake (10), Lane (546), Lincoln (73), Linn (267), Malheur (78), Marion (629), Morrow (5), Multnomah (592), Polk (110), Sherman (2), Tillamook (40), Umatilla (178), Union (36), Wallowa (14), Wasco (48), Washington (586) and Yamhill (286).
Oregon’s 6,164th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Jan. 29 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,165th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Jan. 28 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,166th COVID-19-related death is a 61-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 15 and died Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,167th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 28 at Legacy Silverton Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,168th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,169th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Dec. 19 and died Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,170th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 2 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center – Ontario. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,171st COVID-19-related death is a 51-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive Jan. 29 and died Jan. 31 at St. Alphonsus Medical Center – Ontario. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,172nd COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 18 and died Feb. 1 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,173rd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 14 and died Feb. 2 at Mercy Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,174th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 23 and died Feb. 2 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,175th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 2 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,176th COVID-19-related death is a 98-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,177th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive May 2, 2021, and died May 18, 2021, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,178th COVID-19-related death is an 85-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Jan. 17 and died Jan. 28 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,179th COVID-19-related death is a 63-year-old man from Tillamook County who tested positive Dec. 31 and died Feb. 1 at Adventist Health Portland. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,180th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,181st COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Jan. 28 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.