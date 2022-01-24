There are 17 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,953, Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
OHA also reported 19,400 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing the state total to 590,270.
The 17 new deaths and 19,400 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Jan. 21 and Jan. 23.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,045, which is 19 more than day prior. There are 161 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is two more than Sunday.
There are 48 available adult ICU beds out of 643 total (7% availability) and 243 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,096 (6% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 5,285 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Jan. 23.
The seven-day running average is now 12,159 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,003,118 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 202,343 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,632,405 doses of Moderna and 263,464 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, 3,112,692 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,814,714 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (41), Benton (461), Clackamas (1,532), Clatsop (104), Columbia (165), Coos (204), Crook (200), Curry (64), Deschutes (1,402), Douglas (228), Gilliam (14), Grant (36), Harney (28), Hood River (64), Jackson (1,113), Jefferson (105), Josephine (343), Klamath (448), Lake (4), Lane (2,048), Lincoln (213), Linn (834), Malheur (188), Marion (1,940), Morrow (71), Multnomah (2,940), Polk (425), Sherman (37), Tillamook (66), Umatilla (541), Union (125), Wallowa (28), Wasco (209), Washington (2,722) and Yamhill (457).
Oregon reports 4,922 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 21, 10,862 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 22 and 3,616 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 23.