PORTLAND — There are 15 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,908, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Wednesday.
OHA also reported 8,538 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday bringing the state total to 549,942.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 921, which is 10 more than Tuesday. There are 134 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 18 fewer than day prior.
There are 47 available adult ICU beds out of 660 total (7% availability) and 235 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,109 (6% availability).
Note: Do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Wednesday, OHA reported that 18,337 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 18.
The seven-day running average is now 15,033 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,964,755 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 196,288 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,609,844 doses of Moderna and 262,124 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Wednesday, 3,100,566 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,806,938 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (57), Benton (214), Clackamas (672), Clatsop (25), Columbia (105), Coos (115), Crook (93), Curry (46), Deschutes (675), Douglas (160), Grant (3), Harney (2), Hood River (109), Jackson (551), Jefferson (49), Josephine (183), Klamath (106), Lake (6), Lane (586), Lincoln (135), Linn (402), Malheur (124), Marion (1,031), Morrow (56), Multnomah (1,120), Polk (268), Tillamook (51), Umatilla (301), Union (52), Wallowa (22), Wasco (57), Washington (959) and Yamhill (203).
Oregon’s 5,894th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 14 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,895th COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,896th COVID-19-related death is a 55-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,897th COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,898th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 16 and died Jan. 16 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,899th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 18 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,900th COVID-19-related death is a 37-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021 and died Jan. 17 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,901st COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive Dec. 28, 2021 and died Jan. 16 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,902nd COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Lincoln County who died Dec. 5, 2021, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,903rd COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive Jan. 4 and died Jan. 16 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,904th COVID-19-related death is a 62-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,905th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Dec. 29, 2021 and died Jan. 16 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,906th COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 18 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,907th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 15 at OHSU Hillsboro Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,908th COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Jan. 12 and died Jan. 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.