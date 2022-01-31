PORTLAND — There are 15 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,100, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Monday.
OHA also reported 13,443 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, bringing the state total to 638,876.
The 15 new deaths and 13,443 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the three-day period between Jan. 28 and Jan. 30.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,099, which is seven more than Sunday. There are 187 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 13 more than Sunday.
There are 66 available adult ICU beds out of 658 total (10% availability) and 277 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,164 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Monday, OHA reported that 4,931 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 30.
The seven-day running average is now 9,861 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,047,724 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 210,293 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,657,406 doses of Moderna and 265,004 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Monday, 3,126,783 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,826,410 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (41), Benton (286), Clackamas (1,070), Clatsop (97), Columbia (146), Coos (164), Crook (140), Curry (45), Deschutes (893), Douglas (216), Harney (19), Hood River (61), Jackson (817), Jefferson (208), Josephine (285), Klamath (369), Lake (7), Lane (1,353), Lincoln (127), Linn (611), Malheur (61), Marion (1,622), Morrow (30), Multnomah (1,807), Polk (302), Tillamook (69), Umatilla (281), Union (120), Wallowa (10), Wasco (81), Washington (1,741) and Yamhill (364).
Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 5,480th COVID-19-related death, reported Dec. 15, a 60-year-old man from Clackamas County. He is not deceased.
Because of this update, we are re-numbering our reports to start with 6,086 today.
Oregon’s 6,086th COVID-19-related death is a 78-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive Dec. 6, 2021, and died Dec. 19, 2021, at Southern Coos Hospital & Health Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,087th COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old woman from Polk County who tested positive Aug.27, 2021, and died Sept. 19, 2021. She had underlying conditions. Location of death is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,088th COVID-19-related death is a 77-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Sept. 6, 2021, and died Sept.16, 2021, at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,089th COVID-19-related death is a 50-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 25 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,090th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 8 and died Jan. 16 at Kaiser Westside Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,091st COVID-19-related death is a 75-year-old woman from Wasco County who died Nov. 27, 2020 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,092nd COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Wasco County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Jan. 28 at Mid-Columbia Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,093rd COVID-19-related death is a 56-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Jan. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,094th COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Jan. 27 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,095th COVID-19-related death is an 89-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Jan. 26 at McKenzie Willamette Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,096th COVID-19-related death is a 55-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Nov. 21, 2021 and died Jan. 29 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,097th COVID-19-related death is a 52-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 2 and died Jan. 28 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,098th COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Jan. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,099th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 26 and died Jan. 28 at Kaiser Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,100th COVID-19-related death is an 89-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 7 and died Jan. 14. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.