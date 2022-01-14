PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 13 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,883, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday
OHA also reported 8,672 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 513,391.
Pediatric cases rise
COVID-19 cases continue to rise sharply among children ages 0 to 17, with the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant, according to the latest weekly dashboard report of pediatric COVID-19 case data in Oregon. In the most recent full week’s data, published Friday, hospitalized pediatric case rates are increasing for children ages 0 to 4 and 12 to 17. OHA will continue to monitor trends in pediatric case hospitalizations.
Consider alternatives for non-urgent health issues
With a record number of cases recorded and the spread of the Omicron variant statewide, Oregonians are being asked to ease the burden on health systems and emergency rooms. If you are looking for non-emergency COVID-19 treatment, please call your doctor or an urgent care clinic.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 811, which is 34 more than day prior. There are 153 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is nine more than day prior.
There are 42 available adult ICU beds out of 666 total (6% availability) and 222 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,122 (5% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 20,623 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 13.
The seven-day running average is now 16,382 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,924,838 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 189,543 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,587,045 doses of Moderna and 260,849 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 3,088,356 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,799,040 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (36), Benton (196), Clackamas (806), Clatsop (40), Columbia (58), Coos (179), Crook (96), Curry (56), Deschutes (746), Douglas (79), Gilliam (1), Grant (5), Hood River (50), Jackson (424), Jefferson (99), Josephine (150), Klamath (122), Lake (10), Lane (590), Lincoln (116), Linn (246), Malheur (153), Marion (787), Morrow (38), Multnomah (1,660), Polk (202), Sherman (4), Tillamook (29), Umatilla (249), Union (42), Wallowa (3), Wasco (47), Washington (1,184) and Yamhill (169).
Oregon’s 5,871st COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Marion County who died Dec. 2, 2021 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,872nd COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Lane County who died Dec. 3, 2021 at his residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,873rd COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive Jan. 7, and died Jan. 12, at McKenzie Willamette Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,874th COVID-19-related death is an 80-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 1, and died Jan. 12, at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,875th COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 31, and died Jan. 12, at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,876th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 24, and died Jan. 12, at Asante three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,877th COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 8 and died Jan. 12, at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,878th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 13, at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,879th COVID-19-related death is a 91-year-old man from Coos County who tested positive for COVID-19 and died Jan. 12. Date of positive test, location of COVID-19-related death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,880th COVID-19-related death is a 44-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 8 and died Jan. 9, at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,881st COVID-19-related death is a 68-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Jan. 11, at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,882nd COVID-19-related death is a 64-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 30, and died Jan. 7, He had underlying conditions. Location of death is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,883rd COVID-19-related death is a 66-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 12, at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.