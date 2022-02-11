PORTLAND — There are 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 6,355, Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday
OHA also reported 2,653 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 674,500.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 947, which is 60 fewer than day prior. There are 153 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is 19 fewer than day prior.
There are 66 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (10% availability) and 238 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,273 (6% availability).35
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 7,978 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 10.
The seven-day running average is now 6,867 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,096,967 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 222,226 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,687,120 doses of Moderna and 266,760 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Friday, 3,141,740 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,844,310 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series; 75% of all Oregon adults have completed their vaccination series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (13), Benton (53), Clackamas (226), Clatsop (19), Columbia (39), Coos (59), Crook (31), Curry (25), Deschutes (155), Douglas (52), Grant (3), Harney (4), Hood River (11), Jackson (186), Jefferson (21), Josephine (113), Klamath (93), Lake (5), Lane (266), Lincoln (39), Linn (169), Malheur (6), Marion (207), Morrow (8), Multnomah (310), Polk (81), Sherman (1), Tillamook (14), Umatilla (40), Union (15), Wallowa (3), Wasco (9), Washington (310), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (66).
Oregon’s 1,968th COVID-19-related death was identified to be an out-of-state resident. As a result, the deaths are renumbered starting from 6,344.
Oregon’s 6,344th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Multnomah County who became symptomatic Dec. 5, 2021, and died Dec. 27, 2021, at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,345th COVID-19-related death is a 41-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Feb. 2 and died Feb. 7 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,346th COVID-19-related death is a 94-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 10 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,347th COVID-19-related death is a 46-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 9 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,348th COVID-19-related death is a 99-year-old woman from Union County who tested positive Feb. 2 and died Feb. 9 at Grande Ronde Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,349th COVID-19-related death is a 93-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Feb. 6 and died Feb. 7 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,350th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 21 and died Feb. 10 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,351st COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Jan. 11 and died Jan. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,352nd COVID-19-related death is an 83-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Jan. 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,353rd COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 9 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,354th COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,355th COVID-19-related death is an 81-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Oct. 5 and died Jan. 26 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
More information is known about Oregon’s 2,551st COVID-19-related death, a 25-year-old man from Clackamas County. He was originally reported May 12 as a Jackson County resident.