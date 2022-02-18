There are 12 new COVID-19-related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll at 6,456, Oregon Health Authority reported on Friday.
OHA also reported 1,635 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Friday, bringing the state total to 685,953.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 741, which is 47 fewer than day prior. There are 126 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 21 fewer than day prior.
There are 85 available adult ICU beds out of 682 total (12% availability) and 280 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,305 (7% availability).
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Friday, OHA reported that 7,194 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 17.
The seven-day running average is now 5,463 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 4,120,031 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 228,040 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,698,574 doses of Moderna and 267,627 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Friday, 3,149,702 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 2,853,602 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (12), Benton (47), Clackamas (103), Clatsop (10), Columbia (21), Coos (29), Crook (12), Curry (8), Deschutes (90), Douglas (64), Harney (9), Hood River (15), Jackson (137), Jefferson (4), Josephine (32), Klamath (49), Lake (4), Lane (191), Lincoln (26), Linn (72), Malheur (10), Marion (137), Morrow (3), Multnomah (251), Polk (43), Sherman (1), Tillamook (16), Umatilla (31), Union (8), Wallowa (2), Wasco (10), Washington (163) and Yamhill (25)
Oregon’s 6,445th COVID-19-related death is a 95-year-old man from Union County who tested positive Feb. 5 and died Feb. 16 at Grande Ronde Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,446th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive Feb. 13 and died Feb. 13 at Adventist Health Portland. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,447th COVID-19-related death is an 82-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 12 and died Feb. 16 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,448th COVID-19-related death is a 50-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive Feb. 11 and died Feb. 15 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,449th COVID-19-related death is an 88-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive Dec. 31, 2021, and died Jan. 13 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,450th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive Jan. 20 and died Feb. 16 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,451st COVID-19-related death is a 92-year-old man from Crook County who tested positive Jan. 25 and died Feb. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,452nd COVID-19-related death is an 84-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive Feb. 1 and died Feb. 17 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center Baker City. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,453rd COVID-19-related death is an 87-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Feb. 11 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,454th COVID-19-related death is a 69-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 24 and died Jan. 24 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 6,455th COVID-19-related death is a 97-year-old woman from Yamhill County who tested positive Jan. 19 and died Feb. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 6,456th COVID-19-related death is an 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive Jan. 3 and died Feb. 10 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.