PORTLAND, Ore. — There are 10 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 5,893, the Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday.
OHA also reported 28,037 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday, bringing the state total to 541,415. This total also reflects the weekend and MLK Jr. holiday Jan. 17.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 911, which is 51 more than Monday. There are 152 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four more than Monday.
There are 62 available adult ICU beds out of 662 total (9% availability) and 250 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,107 (6% availability).
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Vaccinations in Oregon
On Tuesday, OHA reported that 11,430 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry Jan. 17.
The seven-day running average is now 15,482 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,954,935 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 194,737 doses of Pfizer pediatric, 2,603,575 doses of Moderna and 261,804 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of Tuesday, 3,097,435 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,804,907 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (82), Benton (792), Clackamas (2,617), Clatsop (134), Columbia (197), Coos (339), Crook (228), Curry (121), Deschutes (2,081), Douglas (398), Gilliam (2), Grant (23), Harney (15), Hood River (43), Jackson (1,835), Jefferson (239), Josephine (453), Klamath (514), Lake (32), Lane (2,561), Lincoln (187), Linn (873), Malheur (75), Marion (2,764), Morrow (67), Multnomah (4,995), Polk (542), Sherman (2), Tillamook (81), Umatilla (703), Union (106), Wallowa (58), Wasco (30), Washington (4,093) and Yamhill (755).
Oregon reports 10,232 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 14.
Oregon reports 6,062 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan.15.
Oregon reports 4,558 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Jan. 16.
Oregon reports 7,185 confirmed and presumptive cases on Jan. 17.
Oregon’s 5,884th COVID-19-related death is a 74-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 22, 2021 and died Jan. 13 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,885th COVID-19-related death is a 70-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive Jan. 5 and died Jan. 12 at Mercy Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,886th COVID-19-related death is a 90-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Jan. 6 and died Jan. 11 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,887th COVID-19-related death is a 76-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive Dec. 28, 2021 and died Jan. 5 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,888th COVID-19-related death is a 79-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive Jan. 9 and died Jan. 13 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,889th COVID-19-related death is a 67-year-old man from Baker County who tested positive Dec. 30, 2021 and died Jan. 14 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, ID. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 5,890th COVID-19-related death is a 71-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Jan. 13 and died Jan. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,891st COVID-19-related death is a 65-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 28, 2021 and died Jan. 13 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,892nd COVID-19-related death is a 60-year-old man from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 27, 2021 and died Jan. 14 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 5,893rd COVID-19-related death is a 72-year-old woman from Josephine County who tested positive Dec. 23, 2021 and died Jan. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.