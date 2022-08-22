Dr. Anthony Fauci — a lightning rod for controversy and support during the coronavirus pandemic — will step down from his longtime post as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) as well as chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden in December.

Fauci, 81, had previously indicated he would step down at the end of Biden’s first term especially if former President Donald Trump succeeds with a potential third run for the White House in 2024.

Tags