Protect yourself against the latest COVID-19 variants and prepare for flu season at free vaccine clinics at the Bonanza Branch Library.

The Oregon Health Authority will be administering vaccines from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8 at the Bonanza library, 31703 Hwy 70. The vaccines available will help protect against both this year’s seasonal flu and the latest variants of COVID-19, while supplies last. They will also be distributing free food boxes with a variety of pantry staples to anyone who stops by, whether they stay to get a vaccine or not. (Also while supplies last.)


Tags