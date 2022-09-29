Protect yourself against the latest COVID-19 variants and prepare for flu season at free vaccine clinics at the downtown Klamath Falls and South Suburban libraries!
The Oregon Health Authority will be administering vaccines from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the downtown library, 126 S. Third St. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the South Suburban Branch Library, 3625 Summers Lane while supplies last.
They will also be distributing free food boxes with a variety of pantry staples to anyone who stops by, whether they stay to get a vaccine or not, while supplies last.
Some important facts to know:
• You don’t need to present any medical insurance to receive a vaccine, and it’s totally free.
• It is both safe and recommended to get your COVID-19 booster and the annual flu shot together, but it’s not required.
• The new bivalent vaccines for the latest COVID-19 variants will be available for people (ages 12 and older for Pfizer, ages 18 and older for Moderna) who have already received at least two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines (or the one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine), and it’s been at least two months since the last time you’ve gotten a vaccine, including any additional boosters.
• If your family isn’t vaccinated yet, people ages 12 and older can get started on the original COVID-19 vaccine series, but you won’t be able to get the bivalent booster just yet.
For more information, contact library outreach coordinator Natalie at 541-882-8894 ext. 20.
For more about the Oregon Health Authority and other health initiatives, go to www.oregon.gov/oha.