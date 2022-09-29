Protect yourself against the latest COVID-19 variants and prepare for flu season at free vaccine clinics at the downtown Klamath Falls and South Suburban libraries!

The Oregon Health Authority will be administering vaccines from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10 at the downtown library, 126 S. Third St. and from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12 at the South Suburban Branch Library, 3625 Summers Lane while supplies last.

