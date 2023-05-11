Arguments were held Wednesday, May 10 on a case that threatens the delivery of irrigation water to Klamath Basin farmers and ranchers and to Klamath Basin wildlife refuges.
The Yurok Tribe and Pacific Coast Federations of Fishermen’s Associations are seeking an injunction that would limit water to the Klamath Project. The groups claim the Bureau of Reclamation cannot be trusted to limit water deliveries in accordance with an Interim Operations Plan (IOP), even though the current allocation for the project is less than the amount provided for in accordance with the IOP.
Judge William H. Orrick, U.S. District Court Judge for the Northern District of California, indicated that he would not grant the motion, but left open the opportunity for parties to return to court after Reclamation adopts an actual Klamath Project operations plan for 2023.
In his Wednesday ruling, Orrick indicated he did not see a basis to issue a preliminary injunction based on the information he received. Orrick did, however, require Reclamation to submit a final 2023 operations plan, and left open to the parties the possibility of asking the court to grant some kind of relief at that time.
Spokesmen for the Klamath Water Users Association said the litigation “comes at a time when there is abundant water in the Klamath Basin.”
“It’s inconceivable that we are in court when we should be irrigating and producing food,” said KWUA Vice President Jeff Boyd, a project farmer. “It would have been great if Reclamation had done what they were supposed to and issued a final plan on time rather than being intimidated by politics and lawsuits.”
Orrick, who has heard several Klamath Project matters, said he had not expected to see a Klamath case this year.
In 2020, Reclamation adopted an IOP for the Klamath Project controlling the amounts of water made available in Upper Klamath Lake, the Klamath River, and for irrigation and wildlife refuges. The IOP is the basis for annual operations plans based on year-specific hydrologic conditions.
Moss Driscoll, KWUA’s director of water policy, expressed frustration with the ongoing delays created by the BOR, saying, “They are not doing a good job in managing water in the Klamath Basin effectively.”
Drought conditions this past winter led Reclamation to deviate from the Klamath River flows required under the IOP, which it did for 28 days in February and March in accordance with what BOR referred to as “Temporary Operations Procedures.” The reduction in river flows, as measured at Iron Gate Dam, during this period was as much as 160 cubic feet per second, compared to prescribed flows of 1,000 cubic feet per second. The reductions in river flows ceased March 13, and the Temporary Operating Procedures expired March 31, causing operations to presumably revert to the IOP.
In response to BOR’s Temporary Operating Procedures, the Yurok Tribe filed its motion for a preliminary injunction. Driscoll said the preliminary injunction motion asked the court to order limitations on diversions not stated in the IOP. “Basically, the plaintiffs are asking the court to write a new plan and micromanage the Klamath Project during 2023.”
He noted that in recent weeks there have been “favorable, wet weather” and that “snowpack conditions in the mountains have been as high as 200 percent of normal.”
At Crater Lake National Park, for example, snowfall since Oct. 1, 2022, has been 624 inches, which is 134 percent of average.
"The IOP went back into effect April 1,” Driscoll said in the statement. “If Reclamation was following the IOP, it would have issued a 2023 operations plan providing an irrigation supply of 285,000 acre-feet, which is still well below irrigation needs. Instead, Reclamation informally announced an ‘initial’ supply of 215,000 acre-feet but did not write an operations plan as in past years. In the meantime, it has followed the IOP to the letter in terms of releases of Klamath River flows.”
So far this year, 215,000 acre-feet of water has been released to the Klamath River. Diversions for irrigation have been 6,000 acre-feet.
Driscoll said some water districts, including the Malin Irrigation District, have opted to largely remain shut down at this time because of ongoing uncertainties about water supply.
“This is having real-world impacts to our growers and long-term consequences,” he said, noting the Malin district has 3,500 acres of “some of the most productive lands in the entire basin. Some farmers who are not going to farm and wondering if they will ever farm again.”