A Klamath County Commissioner pleaded with his constituents this week, asking them to let the county help them.

“Folks in Klamath County who are having issues with your wells, please, please get ahold of the [county] grants department, get these applications in,” said County Commissioner Vice-Chair Derrick Degroot during the Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Let us be of assistance to you.”


