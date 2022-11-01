A Klamath County Commissioner pleaded with his constituents this week, asking them to let the county help them.
“Folks in Klamath County who are having issues with your wells, please, please get ahold of the [county] grants department, get these applications in,” said County Commissioner Vice-Chair Derrick Degroot during the Board of County Commissioners meeting Tuesday, Nov. 1. “Let us be of assistance to you.”
Degroot and Commission Chair Kelley Minty said they were honored to award two applicants a total of $24,626.09 to help with returning their wells back to standard through the use of the county’s domestic well grant.
The Klamath County Domestic Well Grant is a financial assistance program for owners of a domestic well who might have experienced challenges during the 2021 drought as declared by Gov. Kate Brown between March 31, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2021.
Klamath County will pay 75% of the eligible cost of the work specified in the contract up to $40,000 per domestic well. To apply visit the county website at klamathcounty.org during the next open application period.
During Tuesday's meeting, the commission opened for bids the construction of a three-sided shed that will store timber beams and caps. Jeremy Morris of Public Works explained the need for these structures.
“There’s recently been quite a few aging timber bridges,” Morris said.
In order to perform emergency repairs the county needs to keep beams in stock. The “very expensive” lumber can take months to receive after order which is “least ideal," Morris explained. He added that what the road department currently has in stock is “just out in the elements."
Throughout the next decade “public works will be very busy replacing our [Klamath County] infrastructure,” Morris said.
County Clerk Rochelle Long asked the commissioners to renew a contract between the county and Clear Ballot, an encrypted vote tally software. The motion was approved and the county clerk's office was sent away from the meeting with a word of thanks by the commissioners.
“The painstaking efforts taken to ensure the integrity of elections are done perfectly every year," Degroot said. "We thank you for that.”