Photo courtesy of the United States Forest Service
TOP: Fremont Winema National Forest in southern Oregon
St. John’s Wort
The U.S. Forest Service is hiring Klamath County to help fight invasive and noxious weeds in the Fremont-Winema National Forest.
That includes helping protect some areas burned by the Bootleg Fire last year. The 2021 fire was the third largest in Oregon history, scorching more than 413,000 acres.
Fire impacted areas are regrowing and officials want to make sure they are not taken over by invasive weeds.
The county and the forest service are forging two new weed control deals that will bring close to $118,000 in revenue for the local government.
The Klamath County Board of Commissioners approved two weed control deals with the federal government at its March 29 meeting.
Invasive and noxious weeds are a challenge at the sprawling national forest and threaten native plants and ecosystems. They have infested themselves at the sprawling 2.2 million-acre national forest, according to the forest service. Canada and musk thistle, St. John’s Wort, Medusa Head and Mediterranean Sage are among the invasive weeds at the Oregon forest.
One of the county's deals totals $72,944 to treat noxious weed infestation in the Chemult, Chiloquin, Klamath, and Bly Ranger Districts within the national forest.
Klamath County Public Works is also being hired by the forest service for another $45,000. That contract centers on treating weed infestations in areas impacted by the Bootleg Fire.