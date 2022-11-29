Klamath County Board of Commissioners Chairman Dave Henslee heard his eligibility to serve on the commission called into question this week.
During the Commissioner’s Business meeting Tuesday, Nov. 29, a county resident brought up concerns regarding Henslee serving on the board.
In his public comment, Allen Headley said Henslee “has pending 14th Amendment violations of racial discriminations while under the color of the law [his previous tenure as Klamath Falls City Police Chief].”
Headley continued to state that “any individual known to have, or that may have, personal liabilities from prior positions must make them settled before accepting a new position of public trust” according to the Oregon Constitution.
Headley accused the elected officials of Klamath County of either ignoring or intentionally disobeying the Oregon Constitution regarding election law.
In a private comment, Henslee said he “wouldn’t be [on the board] if I wasn’t lawfully able to be.”
During the meeting, commissioners heard from two other residents: Steve McElnuerry, a retired wastewater treatment plant manager, and his wife Barbara.
McElnuerry raised his concerns regarding a fish farm in Fort Klamath that operates using a “rudimentary” recirculating aquaculture system (RAS). McElnuerry asked how much knowledge the commission holds about water treatment and explained that RAS “is the most basic and dangerous filtration system on the market.”
“[RAS] creates ammonia 3,000 times that of any public utility,” said McElnuerry before his 90-second allotment for public comment was up.
Commission Chair Kelley Minty told McElnuerry the commission would not be answering his questions during the meeting, explaining that “this meeting isn’t for Q&A.” Minty suggested McElnuerry meet with staff after the meeting and schedule an appointment.
Barbara McElnuerry spoke next to the commission about how a similar fish farm was going to be built near their property in Sprague River.
“As an animal biologist. I have dealt with Oregon Fish and Wildlife and have done these type studies,” she said. “What’s been shown to you is false. The fish farm will cause an ecological disaster.”
Minty again suggested they make an appointment and said that Commission Vice-Chair Derrick DeGroot is the liaison for county planning.
During the normal business portion of the meeting, the commission approved and signed the final order and ordinance for a 906-acre solar facility seven miles south of Keno off highway 66.
Klamath Basin Behavioral Health then requested the county transfer property located at 705 and 725 Washburn Way to be used as a part of Behavioral Health’s community mental health system. Behavioral Health would take on paying the expenses for indigent aid and forensic investigation services. The agreement was signed and the transfer was made.
“This is a transfer we started about two years ago,” DeGroot said. “This is a sorely needed expansion of mental health services in the county.”
Also during the meeting, Samantha Fenner was appointed to the local Public Safety Coordinating Council. Dan Golden, the chair of the safety council, said the appointment is “fitting” and “proper.”
Fenner is the director of the CARES (Coordination Advocacy Resources Education Support) unit that preforms child abuse investigations alongside law enforcement agencies at Sky Lakes Medical Center.
The commissioners also signed and approved four recipients of the Klamath County Domestic Well Grant. These four recipients satisfied all requirements for the grant submission. The total expenditure from the Commissioners Miscellaneous Grant Fund was $66,719.71.