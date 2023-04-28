Klamath County, with the help of community members, is looking to the future, defining goals, priorities and aspirations to create a roadmap of success in the basin.
County commissioners came together with constituents and the county’s Strategic Planning Committee during a Visioning Workshop on Wednesday, April 26 at the Klamath County Fairgrounds and Event Center.
The purpose of the workshop, overseen by Moss Adams’ Strategy and Operations Consultant Jessi Jenhardt, was to intrepret how Klamath County is today and how it will be in the future.
“We want to hear from [the community],” Jenhardt said. “You live here, you work here, you recreate here.”
The Visioning Workshop was broken into three parts: a roundtable discussion, an audience discussion and an activity where participants were able to invest in potential priorities.
Led by a strategic planning committee member seated at each table, four distinct questions were asked: What makes Klamath County a great place to live? What are some challenges facing the county? What is being looked forward to the most? What are some things that could get in the way of the county achieving its goals?
Conversation took off as participants shared their thoughts with each other. Many agreed what makes Klamath County great is its sense of community and access to nature. Strategic Planning Committee member Joe Spendolini, a Klamath Falls resident in the consultation field, said he really loves the county’s “pace of life” while Ty Kliewer, a member of the agricultural community, stated he likes the multicultural diversity and believes that should be enriched.
Regarding challenges in the county, attendees agreed unanimously that poverty was the number one issue. Housing challenges were also discussed with Caldwell Realty principal broker Randy Shaw agreeing that the median family income doesn’t match the costs.
Another challenge the county faces, said former Klamath Falls City Council member Kendall Bell, is with self-esteem.
“So many times while traveling through Oregon, every time I say where I am from, I get ‘the look,’” Bell said, referring to the image Klamath Falls has around the state. “We have to work on how we are perceived throughout the state, and stand up for ourselves and be proud.”
What the majority of participants said they are looking forward to most was any efforts to promote growth and change, especially concerning downtown Klamath Falls and beautification throughout the basin. Kliewer said he also is excited about Kingsley Field Air Force Base having its mission expanded and looks forward to the growth that could come from it.
Issues that could get in the way of the county achieving its goals also came down to housing.
“If we grow without proper infrastructure in place, we will die,” said Raj Matal, a hotel operator in Klamath Falls.
Other thoughts on potential barriers were those who are resistant to change and division amongst groups.
For a final activity, participants were able to invest an imaginary $1,500 dollars in 15 areas of prioritization on which the county should focus: infrastructure, partnerships, public safety, recreation and culture, sense of place, environmental impact, financial stability, high-performing government, historic preservation, housing and homelessness, community engagement, diversity and inclusion, economy, emergency preparedness, and emergency response.
Of the 15 prioritizations, the top three most invested areas were in the economy, housing and recreation. The areas that received the least funding were government, the environment and emergency preparedness.
Klamath County Commissioner Dave Henslee, a member of the Strategic Planning Commission, said he left the workshop feeling “energized.”
“I’m really motivated and inspired,” Henslee said. “Community members said some very positive and constructive things about Klamath County. We have a lot of energy and motivation to get stuff done.”
Next in the strategic planning process, Moss Adams and the Strategic Planning Committee will be digesting all the feedback they’ve obtained through the workshops and online surveys to prioritize objectives the county should focus on as the plan continues to actualize for the future of Klamath County.
“The feedback was excellent and really thoughtful,” Jenhardt said after the workshop. “Really representative [of Klamath County]. I loved to see how common themes continued to pop around tables illustrating the shared values and concerns that Klamath County has.”