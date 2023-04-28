The Klamath County Board of County Commissioners contemplates a resolution between upset customers and Waste Management over recycling service within the Pine Grove area of Klamath County during a Work Session meeting Wednesday April 26, 2023.
Waste Management and the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners came together Wednesday, April 26 to problem solve and navigate solutions to customer complaints in the Pine Grove area of Klamath County.
While not directly an issue of the board, beginning roughly more than one month ago, the commission began to be flooded with complaints from Waste Management customers regarding increases to their bill for recycling services after an unnamed individual claiming to be a representative of a Homeowners Association requested to receive service outside the Urban Growth Boundary in the unincorporated community of Pine Grove.
To accomplish this, Waste Management Contract Manager Tyler Mackey, attending through Zoom, stated that a new county ordinance written into law by the commission allowed Waste Management to execute the service and increase cost.
“Waste Management provided a service and that service had a cost to it,” District Manager Ben Hirengen told the board.
Seeking to find a resolution, Commissioners Kelley Minty and Dave Henslee debated back and forth on what would be the simplest and lawful way to proceed with ideas of ceasing the service, eliminating the ordinance or establishing a survey to let the Pine Grove community decide what is best.
“The county isn’t involved in private garbage disposal,” Henslee said. “But we are the ones who established the ordinance that allowed Waste Management to provide services.”
Heringen said delivery of the service (recycle bins, additional trucks, ect.) has cost Waste Management more than $30,000, plus the price of weekly pickup. “If it’s decided to just ‘not do it anymore’ Waste Management would be out of [those monies spent during implementation].”
Board Chair Commissioner Derrick DeGroot decided the service will continue as the county seeks solutions.
Outside of the work session, upset residents of Pine Grove spoke with the Herald & News about their misgivings with Todd Pfiefer saying, “we’re pissed.”
“I’ve spoken to the majority of my neighbors and I can’t find one [who wanted the service],” Pfiefer said. “This service was forced down our throats. Waste Management would not be doing this without permission they had received from the commissioners.”
President of Shield Crest HOA Felice Koblos said she is irritated for the people in the area, and Bill Putnam, another Pine Grove resident, compared the situation to buying a steak and being told to also buy a chicken.
“Everyone was trying to do the right thing, but from different angles,” Minty said. “Communication got unclear in the process.”
In other business during the meeting, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Klamath Coordinator Matt Baun also spoke to the board requesting input on where to best allocate available grant monies totaling $15 million.
Baun said Fish and Wildlife has received more than 40 proposals, totaling more than $50 million. He said Fish and Wildlife will share with the board and the Klamath Tribes starting May 12.
“Every penny we spend on infrastructure we want to go toward priorities of restoration to save imperiled fish and water birds and projects that lead to resilience and economic viability for agricultural communities,” Baun said. “We also want to meet federal tribal obligations.”
The board will have until May 22 to review and submit feedback on the proposals.