County Commissioners

The Klamath County Board of County Commissioners contemplates a resolution between upset customers and Waste Management over recycling service within the Pine Grove area of Klamath County during a Work Session meeting Wednesday April 26, 2023.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

Waste Management and the Klamath County Board of County Commissioners came together Wednesday, April 26 to problem solve and navigate solutions to customer complaints in the Pine Grove area of Klamath County.

While not directly an issue of the board, beginning roughly more than one month ago, the commission began to be flooded with complaints from Waste Management customers regarding increases to their bill for recycling services after an unnamed individual claiming to be a representative of a Homeowners Association requested to receive service outside the Urban Growth Boundary in the unincorporated community of Pine Grove.

