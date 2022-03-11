The Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors will consider opposing a potential ban on black bear hunting in California.
The Humane Society of the United States wants the state to stop black bear hunting this year and potentially going forward over concerns about declining populations and the impacts of climate change, droughts and wildfires.
The animal protection group has petitioned the California Game and Fish Commission to ban black bear hunting while a more accurate population study is conducted.
Siskiyou’s county board is being asked at its March 15 meeting to sign a letter to the Humane Society voicing its opposition to the hunting ban. The proposed letter asks the Humane Society to withdraw its petition with the state.
The two sides differ on the state of black bear populations.
The board letter contends black bear populations stand at an estimated 30,000 to 40,000 animals, “more than triple the population 40 years ago.”
“In addition, the state’s hunting quota of 1,700 bears has not been reached in years, and in 2020 only 919 tags were filled,” the letter reads.
The California Department of Fish and Wildlife reports hunters harvested 1,266 bears during the 2021 hunting season.
The argument contends hunts are needed to keep a balance of the black bear population and some of their main prey such as black-tailed and mule deer fawn. Some local officials expect black bear population to rise. State officials will also be sent the opposition letter if it is approved.
The Humane Society differs with the supervisors’ position and data.
“The Humane Society of the United States disagrees with the black bear population estimate in the Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors’ letter as these estimates are based on flawed population models and don’t give a clear indication of what the bear population is In the absence of accurate data, the cautious approach is to halt the hunting of California black bears until biologists can adequately study their populations,” said Wendy Keefover, senior strategist for native carnivore protection with the Humane Society.
“Further, biologists who study deer decline in the West attribute it to multiple factors and it should not be attributed solely to bears or other native carnivores,” she said.
The Humane Society points to a 2020 California state report that the black bear population potentially decreasing from a projected 35,800 in 2016 to between 15,934 and 9,800 animals.
The Washington D.C.-based group faults the state methodology for figuring out the black bear population.
The Humane Society said California counts are based on how many bears are killed by hunters and a live population estimate is extracted from that.
The group also worries about the effect of droughts and climate change on bear populations and their ability to survive.
California’s black bear hunting season runs October into late December. There is an archery hunting season for bears in August and September. The petition wants those stopped.
Oregon has a controlled spring bear hunting season between April 1 and May 31 and a fall hunting season Aug. 1 to Dec. 31 where hunters can kill one black bear excluding cubs less than one year old and sows with young cubs.