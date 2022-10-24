Secretary of State

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan’s office has launched an education campaign in an attempt to counter disinformation and election lies and assure voters that their mail-in ballots remain secure. Photo courtesy Secretary of State’s office.

Now that November election ballots are blanketing the state, Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is sending out the message that voting here continues to be fair and secure. She told “Think Out Loud” that Oregon has a robust system for ensuring the integrity of elections, including regularly updating voter rolls and checking voter signatures to validate the vote.

“Every single signature is checked. Every one. Not just a sample, not just a statistical amount. Every single signature is checked to make sure that’s the person who actually did vote.”

