Kent Crunching Carrot

Kent Simons, owner of Simple Gifts Farm in Klamath Falls, holds a harvested carrot from his farm.

 Klamath County School District file photo

Grab a carrot and join students across the Klamath County School District on Thursday, Oct. 27 for the fifth annual Countdown to Crunch in celebration of National Farm to School Month.

More than 3,270 students from 12 schools will countdown together and crunch into locally-grown carrots produced by local farmer Kent Simons, owner of Simple Gifts Farm on Crest Street in Klamath Falls.

