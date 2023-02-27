Election 2022 Oregon

A voter drops off a ballot in a drop box Nov. 8, 2022, in Portland.

 Claire Rush/The Associated Press

A coalition of civil rights groups stymied in their attempts over the past two years to expand voting rights to Oregonians serving time for felony convictions believe 2023 could be the year they succeed.

Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, has scheduled Senate Bill 579, which would restore voting rights to about 12,000 currently incarcerated people, for a vote in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday. Supporters including Zach Winston, policy director at the Oregon Justice Resource Center, say they’re confident the proposal has enough support to pass in both the House and Senate, though it’s been a top target for Republican legislators.

