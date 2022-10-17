Prison

The Oregon State Penitentiary in Salem is one of the state’s 12 prisons.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Across the nation, prison commissaries are raising prices on items that many consider basic necessities — from deodorant to fresh fruit — not provided by the state department of corrections. The markups come as decades-high inflation is also squeezing inmates’ families, making it harder for them to help.

It’s a burden that families shouldn’t have to shoulder, advocates say, and a situation that some worry will lead to unrest or violence.

