A woman told police that she was abducted by a masked man while she was cleaning a house near the Oregon and California border Tuesday afternoon.
The woman told the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office she later escaped from the man who entered a house she was cleaning on Bailey Hill Road in Hornbrook near the Oregon border.
“The victim reported she was hired by the resident for the job and that while cleaning an unknown masked male who was armed with a handgun entered the residence and began stealing numerous items,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on the alleged incident. “The victim reported the suspect then forced her into her car at gunpoint and demanded she drive him to Oregon. Once inside the vehicle with the suspect, the victim drove a short distance before coming upon a locked gate where she took the opportunity to take the keys and flee on foot unharmed.”
The woman told police she saw the man running back to the house.
SCSO said the woman then waved down a passing motorist on Interstate 5 who drove her to a nearby California Agriculture Inspection Station where police were contacted.
Local police as well as the California Highway Patrol made sure the residence was clear and searched for the suspect. He has not yet been found and cops are continuing their investigation.