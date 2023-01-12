A man is accused of embezzling $18,000 from a local elementary school booster club and using that money for gambling at a poker club.
The Klamath County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ezekiel Guy Johnson, 33, of Klamath Falls, on Wednesday, Jan. 11. KCSO said the arrest comes after an investigation into missing money from the Ferguson Elementary School Booster Club’s bank account.
According to police, “between September 2019 and September 2022 Johnson served as vice president and treasurer of the booster club. The investigation revealed that Johnson embezzled in excess of $18,000.00 which was used for personal expenses and gambling at a local poker club.”
Booster clubs are common at local schools across Oregon and the country. Parents and students raise money via the clubs for sports, music and performing arts groups, cheerleading and other extracurricular groups.
Johnson was booked into the Klamath County Jail on Wednesday on an initial charge of aggravated theft, according to KCSO.
Ferguson Elementary is part of the Klamath County School District. The district said in a statement it did not have oversight of the club but worked with the organization during the financial investigation.
"Earlier today (Jan. 12, 2023), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office issued a press release regarding the arrest of a suspect charged with stealing money from the Ferguson Booster Club. Ferguson Elementary School has no financial oversight over the Ferguson Booster Club, which is a parent organized and operated non-profit organization," the school district said in a statement provided to the Herald & News. "However, as soon as school administrators were made aware of the situation, they worked with the booster club to help pursue legal recourse. We want to thank Klamath County sheriff’s deputies for their prompt investigation and action in this case."