MERLIN — Despite the heat and rugged terrain, firefighters on the Rum Creek Fire continue to make progress.
Containment has increased to 42%, with most edges of the fire mopped up at least 75 feet inside fire lines.
MERLIN — Despite the heat and rugged terrain, firefighters on the Rum Creek Fire continue to make progress.
Containment has increased to 42%, with most edges of the fire mopped up at least 75 feet inside fire lines.
According to an Inciweb press release, the tactical firing operation on the ridge between Rum Creek and Montgomery Creek went well, with fire backing down both sides of the ridge. Fire personnel continue to monitor this and other areas, watching for flare-ups and spot fires.
Overnight Tuesday, Sept. 6, the fire stayed within the containment lines despite high temperatures, low relative humidity and gusty winds. Continued high temperatures Wednesday, Sept. 7, triggered a Heat Advisory from the National Weather Service (NWS). The heat can expose hidden hot spots and can take a toll on fire personnel. Heat-related illnesses such as dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke are a concern for firefighters.
According to the press release, before a section of fire line can be described as “contained” crews complete many steps. They construct miles of fire lines, many on slopes too steep for dozers. They assemble hose lays around fires, carrying hoses, fittings, portable pumps and fuel cans to where they are needed. When the timing is right, they conduct tactical burns, lighting fuels on the ground with drip torches to maintain a low-intensity burn. They watch for spot fires and jump on embers that cross the fire line and cause flare-ups. Lastly, they mop up residual heat by gridding along miles of fire edge, sometimes digging out burning roots several feet underground.
A few isolated storm cells were seen passing through the area Wednesday, bringing scattered lightning and minimal rain. Thunderstorms might bring gusty, erratic winds, but rain is unlikely to make it past the tree canopy. NWS has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Thursday, Sept. 8, for strong gusty winds and low relative humidity.
There was no infrared mapping flight Tuesday to update the acreage.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.