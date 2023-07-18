Lost River Community Center groundbreaking

Georgia O’Brien, vice-director of the Lost River Community Center, addresses the crowd during a groundbreaking ceremony Monday, July 17, 2023.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

After six years, construction on the Lost River Community Center has started.

Monday night, members of the Lost River community and Klamath Basin were invited to the groundbreaking ceremony of what will soon become the town’s new hub.