Capitol Christmas

In past years, choirs performed in the Oregon Capitol rotunda during the holiday season. This year, construction has shuttered the rotunda and much of the capitol.

 Stacy Nalley/Oregon Capitol

Most years, the Tuesday after Thanksgiving means a grand party at the Oregon Capitol, with Santa Claus, other dignitaries, visiting choirs, free cookies and a 30-foot tree.

But this year, an ongoing construction project did what even COVID-19 couldn’t do: Cancel Holidays at the Capitol.


