Klamath County Commissioners Derrick DeGroot and Dave Henslee responded directly to constituents during their most recent meeting.
While the Board of County Commissioners were discussing the appointment of Trevenen Wright to the Klamath Falls Forest Estates Unit 1 Special Road District, Gayle and Sam Marquez objected to the appointment during the Tuesday, April 25 meeting.
“How can [the commission] just give away the key to the treasury?” Sam Marquez asked. “All [Wright] wants is to gravel their road and grow their weed and whatever else they are doing.”
Marquez also alleged that Wright has been illegally camping on his property and that an individual is allowed only three weeks to dwell in a motor home before having to purchase permits from the county.
Following Marquez’s comments, DeGroot asked Klamath County Tax Assessor Rick Vaughn to discuss what he knows of Wright.
“I planned to visit the property after the snow cleared due to reports of people living on county property illegally,” Vaughn said. “The county owns property we received through a tax foreclosure that adjoins the property of Wright. I have not been to the property yet to confirm what is happening.”
In light of this, DeGroot chose to hold back the motion allowing the board time to gather more information on Wright.
During the meeting, the board announced its plan to hold public hearings concerning proposed changes to a county tobacco ordinance that will limit how near to schools and childcare facilities tobacco retailers are allowed to be.
“We are going to have very candid conversations about penalties for selling tobacco to kids,” DeGroot said.
County Public Health Director Jennifer Little told the commission about how research shows that children who are exposed to tobacco and advertising for tobacco are more likely to try those products and said that policy change is a powerful tool to limit children’s exposure and access to.
“Most tobacco retailers do a great job of checking IDs, and [public health] partners with them to offer education and resources to be successful,” Little said. “However, we still have yet to have 100% compliance. Students report getting tobacco products by purchasing from stores directly or through of-age friends.”
The Board of County Commissioners plans to hold two hearings on the matter at 1:15 p.m. Tuesdays May 9 and May 23.
The board also opened up bids for the RV lot expansion occurring at the Klamath County Fairgrounds and Event Center. The deadline to submit is 2 p.m. Thursday, April 27. For access to the bid packet, go to the Klamath County Fairgrounds and Event Center website at www.kcfairgrounds.org.
The meeting also saw a release of $240,000 of American Rescue Grant funds to the Klamath Trails Alliance for an infrastructure project on Spence Mountain that will include expanding parking along Highway 140, installing two new restrooms and adding 7.7 miles of trail.
The Klamath Trails Alliance’s grant proposal states that trails and open spaces are crucial to economic recovery and that Oregon’s outdoor recreation economy is a $15.6 billion industry that sustains 224,000 jobs. Throughout the past three years, visitors to Spence Mountain have accounted for $1.12 million in spending and generated $78,700 in state and local taxes.