The two Congressmen whose districts include the counties where four Klamath River dams are scheduled for removal say they oppose the project and will seek "legislative options" to prevent the removals from happening.

In a joint statement, Doug LaMalfa, R-California, and Cliff Bentz, R-Oregon, released a statement in response to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission’s (FERC) Order approving the transfer of ownership of the dams from PacifiCorp and indicated they will try to prevent removal of the dams when the House of Representatives reopens under Republican leadership.


Tags