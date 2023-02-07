Updates on ongoing efforts to reintroduce California condors along the lower Klamath River and the Pacific Northwest will be discussed by Tiana Williams-Claussen, director of the Yurok Tribe’s Wildlife Department, during the upcoming Winter Wings Festival.

Her program, “Prey-go-neesh Keech Nes-kwe-chok’w,” which in Yurok language translates to “Condor Returns,” is planned from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Oregon Tech College Union Auditorium. Attendance is limited with admission costing $12.

