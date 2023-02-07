Updates on ongoing efforts to reintroduce California condors along the lower Klamath River and the Pacific Northwest will be discussed by Tiana Williams-Claussen, director of the Yurok Tribe’s Wildlife Department, during the upcoming Winter Wings Festival.
Her program, “Prey-go-neesh Keech Nes-kwe-chok’w,” which in Yurok language translates to “Condor Returns,” is planned from 1 p.m. to 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Oregon Tech College Union Auditorium. Attendance is limited with admission costing $12.
“It’s been an exciting year for our programs,” Williams-Claussen said. “Everybody’s watching with a lot of interest.”
The interest stems from last year’s release of California condors at Redwood National Park, near the tribal headquarters in Klamath, Calif., where the Klamath River empties into the Pacific Ocean. Eight captive juvenile 2- and 3-year-old condors, which had been raised through a reintroduction program coordinated with the Tribe, National Park Service and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, were released, in two rounds of four birds.
As with other condors, which are attempting to rebound after populations declined to 22, their movements are being meticulously followed through tracking satellites and radio transmitters. Condors can fly 100 to 200 miles in a day.
Williams-Claussen says the recovery program is finding that condors, which have a wing span of up to 9-1/2 feet, also have “distinct personalities … They’re really figuring things out,” she says, noting some are becoming flock leaders.
Efforts to reintroduce condors germinated in 2003 when a panel of Yurok elders expressed concern about diminishing populations of the birds, which are culturally important to Yuroks and other tribes. The cooperative recovery program was launched in 2008. Williams-Claussen, 37, became involved in the early phases of the program and has since become the Tribe’s wildlife program director.
“I didn’t know too much,” she says of her early knowledge of condors. “I got to start from the ground up.”
Williams-Claussen says condors are culturally significant to the Yuroks, explaining, “We consider them a part of our community.” Along with coding used to identify individual condors, she says the Tribe has given them Yurok names. The first released condor has a name that translates to “The one who goes out ahead” while another quieter, more reserved condor, name translates to “Bashful.”
Following the presentation, Williams-Claussen and others will be at a vendors table where, along with selling condor-themed shirts and hats, she’ll be available to offer information on condor biology, the condors’ relationship to tribal culture and answer questions.