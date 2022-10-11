Klamath Falls residents will have easy access to information on safety and fire prevention this weekend.
A Community Safety Fair is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 in the Home Depot parking lot, 6451 S. 6th St. in Klamath Falls.
Hosted by Klamath County Fire District 1, the fair is being put on by Home Depot, the Fire Prevention Cooperative and other community partners.
During the allotted time, representatives will go over emergency preparedness including having emergency escape plans and exits points.
Safety tips such as never putting water on a grease fire will be offered.
In addition to information, attendees will have the opportunity to pick up free giveaways, see Sasquatch and eat hot dogs provided by Home Depot.
For more information, go to KCFD1.com or call 541-885-2056.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.