Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services (KTHFS) is teaming up with local community partners Tayas Yawks and BestCare, to help fight the opioid epidemic plaguing our community.
The opioid crisis was declared a nationwide public health emergency in 2017 after decades and thousands of lives were consumed — it is the leading cause of death across the nation.
Part of this launch — scheduled for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Tayas Yawks, 3206 Onyx Ave. — is to bring awareness and education about the opioid epidemic to the community. Opioids are extremely addictive and include illicit drugs such as heroin, and prescription medications such as: OxyCotin, Vicodin, Hydrocodone, and synthetic drugs such as Fentanyl.
American Indian and Alaskan Native populations had the second highest overdose rates from all opioids in the United States. In Oregon, native populations had the highest rate of unintentional drug overdose deaths in 2020, according to the Oregon Health Authority.
In February of 2020, KTHFS launched a Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) program to help address this crisis. KTHFS was awarded a new Community Opioid Intervention Pilot Project (COIPP) grant.
This initiative has allowed KTHFS to create a new Street Outreach Program that will provide comprehensive, culturally appropriate opioid intervention services utilizing innovative techniques to address opioid addiction through prevention, treatment and after-care/wrap-around services.
KTHFS will be deploying the first of two Street Outreach Mobile Units in collaboration with two local treatment and recovery partners, Tayas Yawks and BestCare. The mobile unit is designed to be able to meet people where they are in Klamath County.
“This new Street Outreach Program is critical to combating the opioid epidemic in our community,” Klamath Tribal Health General Manager Chanda Aloysius Yates said. “We could not do this without community partners like BestCare and Tayas Yawks. Community partners are essential if you are looking to make widespread change where you live.”
Shawn Jackson, KTHFS Street Outreach Manager said, “The collaboration with our community partners is a true teaching from our tribal ancestors, who told us, (naanok ?ans naat sat’waYa naat ciiwapk diceew’a — We help each other; We will live well), we are honored to work with Tayas Yawks, BestCare, and all the other community organizations that are part of this healing circle.”
Tayas Yawks will provide peer support and job resources to all patients with added services around Native American culture focusing on family values, culture and sense of community for tribal and community members. BestCare will staff a Certified Drug and Alcohol Counselor.
All services are based on a compassion approach, while providing harm reduction services and coordinated care with BestCare for those willing to enter detox treatment. Additionally, the project aims to create a continuum of care for this population with existing agencies within the community.