2021 Klamath Freedom fireworks

Hundreds of people sat in their cars or used blankets and lawn chairs to watch the Freedom Fireworks show at the Klamath County Fairgrounds in 2021.

 Herald & News file photo

This year marks the ninth annual Freedom Celebration series from the Klamath Falls Freedom Foundation.

Mark Dodson, the foundation’s chief operating officer for the past five years, became the new face of the organization following the death of founder Doug Brown in December 2022.

