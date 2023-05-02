This year marks the 59th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty.
According to a press release, more than 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors making communities stronger and helping families across the U.S. survive and thrive. This year, Klamath and Lake Community Action Services, a proud member of the Community Action Network, also will commemorate 19 years of helping Oregonians throughout Klamath and Lake counties.
“Each May, during Community Action Month, we reflect on the impact Klamath and Lake Community Action Services and our network has had on families,” Christina Zamora of Klamath and Lake Community Action Services said in the press release. “Last year alone, we served over 4,300 in Klamath and Lake counties with a team of less than 25. The dedication of our small and mighty team in consistent service delivery and their approach to identifying opportunities to improve is constantly evolving.”
Community Action Agencies serve 99% of all American counties with life-changing services to help families achieve financial stability, the press release states. All agencies are locally controlled and represented by the private, public, and low-income sectors of the community.
“We are proud of our communities’ participation in the development and oversight of our programs,” Zamora said in the press release. “Their engagement helps us to be more effective in our approach by determining what Klamath and Lake county community members need and how to deliver services most efficiently.”