This year marks the 59th year since the Community Action Network was established to help American families and communities overcome obstacles to poverty.

According to a press release, more than 1,000 agencies across the country are working every day to create opportunities and transform the lives of their neighbors making communities stronger and helping families across the U.S. survive and thrive. This year, Klamath and Lake Community Action Services, a proud member of the Community Action Network, also will commemorate 19 years of helping Oregonians throughout Klamath and Lake counties.