County Commission meeting

Chairwoman Kelley Minty and Commissioner Dave Henslee listen to public comment during the Board of County Commissioners weekly business meeting Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023.

 Zak Keeney/For the Herald & News

The Board of County Commissioners weekly business meeting on Jan. 10, 2023, began with public comment from Dan Williams about a county gate at Topper Ave.

Williams said “the fire chief for Klamath County Fire District 4, Larry Woodruff, came to look at the road the gate sits on and get his opinion of the access. It was determined by Woodruff that a gate would hinder emergency services and shares the same feelings (Williams maintans) that the gate should be removed.”

