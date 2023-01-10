The Board of County Commissioners weekly business meeting on Jan. 10, 2023, began with public comment from Dan Williams about a county gate at Topper Ave.
Williams said “the fire chief for Klamath County Fire District 4, Larry Woodruff, came to look at the road the gate sits on and get his opinion of the access. It was determined by Woodruff that a gate would hinder emergency services and shares the same feelings (Williams maintans) that the gate should be removed.”
Following Williams’ public comment, Jeremy Morris of the Public Works Department provided for the board background information on the gate at Topper Ave. and requested that the order of allowing the gate to be constructed be rescinded.
“Back in November 2009 the gate was constructed to help minimize vandalism and trespassers from patrons of Topper Tavern,” Morris explained. “In 2019 the tavern was lost in a structure fire. At this point in time the gate isn’t necessary and counter intuitive.”
It was voted by the commission to remove the gate.
Also taking place was the matter of appointing Joe Henslee and Kari Jo Parisi to the Veterans Advisory Council. It was decided that since Vice-Chairman Derrick DeGroot was absent from the meeting, the matter would be moved to the following week’s agenda.
Commissioner Dave Henslee said he would abstain from the vote since Joe Henslee is his father. Joe Henslee would not be working under or with Commissioner Henslee as Vice-Chair DeGroot is the liaison for the veteran council.
Next was the matter of appointing Mike Cook and Lacey Jarrell to the Title III Allocation Advisory Council. Jarrell said they “look forward to working with the committee and serving the community in this capacity.”
Last to occur during the meeting was the announcement of establishing a Spence Mountain Management Advisory Committee.
The Spence Mountain Management Advisory Committee will be composed of seven members: a Klamath Tribe member, a representative from recreation, a county representative, a representative from industry, a representative from agriculture and two at-large citizens.
Details to apply to serve on the committee can be found at the county website.